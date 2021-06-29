Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HBRN opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £741.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.56. Hibernia REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.60 ($1.68).

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

