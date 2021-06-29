Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.20

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.20 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 111.89 ($1.46), with a volume of 148067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.70 ($1.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £740.50 million and a PE ratio of -34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a €0.03 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.88%. Hibernia REIT’s payout ratio is -1.56%.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

