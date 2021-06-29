Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.940 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock remained flat at $$14.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 61,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704,271. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

