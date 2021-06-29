Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.440 EPS.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

