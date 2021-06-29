Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MLHR traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLHR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

