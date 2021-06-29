HedgeTrade Trading 28.8% Higher This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $383.57 million and $156,526.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004056 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000504 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00034517 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001008 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00041500 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035416 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

