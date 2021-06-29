HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

HSTM stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $870.23 million, a PE ratio of 95.10 and a beta of 0.30. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

