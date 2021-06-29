Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 133,484 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,484 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $166,229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

