Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.27% of PlayAGS worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 489.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE:AGS opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. On average, analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

