Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

In other news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.94. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

