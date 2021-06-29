Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 886.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $247.09 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $247.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

