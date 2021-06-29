Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $28,997,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

