Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 50,000 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

OTCMKTS FOREU opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

