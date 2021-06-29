Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 18,660 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 113.87.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

