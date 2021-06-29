Head to Head Review: Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) vs. Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 4,141.86 $1.62 million N/A N/A Sumco $2.73 billion 2.67 $246.43 million $1.64 30.60

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,286.45% -8.70% -35.86% Sumco 8.25% 6.80% 4.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumco 0 2 1 1 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sumco beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

