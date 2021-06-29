Head to Head Contrast: Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) vs. Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

This table compares Spirent Communications and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina -0.41% -0.32% -0.17%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirent Communications and Telecom Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 1 2 2 0 2.20 Telecom Argentina 1 0 1 0 2.00

Telecom Argentina has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Dividends

Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Spirent Communications pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telecom Argentina pays out -184.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telecom Argentina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirent Communications and Telecom Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $522.40 million 3.98 $84.40 million $0.58 23.45 Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.54 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -28.21

Spirent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirent Communications beats Telecom Argentina on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing of mobile core networks and cellular and Wi-Fi devices; solutions that reduce the time and cost to turn-up new services, as well as to diagnose, troubleshoot, and resolve issues with production networks and services; and automated test solutions and services for mobile devices and supported voice, video, and location services in the lab or on operational networks. It also offers automated wireless test solutions and methodologies to the wireless industry and communication service providers, as well as chipset, device, network infrastructure, and Wi-Fi equipment vendors. The company was formerly known as Spirent plc and changed its name to Spirent Communications plc in May 2006. Spirent Communications plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; data services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as CablevisiÃ³n S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.