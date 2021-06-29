Head-To-Head Contrast: Nkarta (NKTX) and Its Rivals

Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) is one of 839 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nkarta to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nkarta alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nkarta and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nkarta Competitors 4634 17699 38941 768 2.58

Nkarta currently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.99%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 48.77%. Given Nkarta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nkarta is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nkarta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A -27.91% -23.14% Nkarta Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nkarta and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta $120,000.00 -$91.36 million -8.89 Nkarta Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.37

Nkarta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nkarta beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.