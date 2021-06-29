Head-To-Head Contrast: Nkarta (NKTX) and Its Rivals

Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX) is one of 839 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nkarta to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nkarta and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nkarta
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Nkarta Competitors
|4634
|17699
|38941
|768
|2.58
Profitability
This table compares Nkarta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nkarta
|N/A
|-27.91%
|-23.14%
|Nkarta Competitors
|-2,669.09%
|-175.18%
|-28.83%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
79.9% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Nkarta and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nkarta
|$120,000.00
|-$91.36 million
|-8.89
|Nkarta Competitors
|$1.73 billion
|$125.42 million
|-3.37
Nkarta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Nkarta beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
