Head-To-Head Comparison: Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) vs. Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 2 0 0 0 1.00 Realty Income 0 4 7 1 2.75

Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 27.94%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $73.11, indicating a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital N/A -27.05% -2.99% Realty Income 20.51% 3.17% 1.71%

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Realty Income has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $280.17 million 3.51 -$1.67 billion ($1.11) -3.59 Realty Income $1.65 billion 15.40 $395.49 million $3.39 20.09

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Realty Income beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

