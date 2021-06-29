Head-To-Head Analysis: Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) versus Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mimecast and Red Cat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $501.40 million 7.03 $29.75 million $0.49 110.45 Red Cat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mimecast and Red Cat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 1 3 11 0 2.67 Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mimecast currently has a consensus price target of $55.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.89%. Given Mimecast’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Red Cat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Mimecast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mimecast and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast 5.93% 10.01% 3.70% Red Cat N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mimecast beats Red Cat on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services. It also provides Cyber Resilience Extensions, such as Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that unifies email data to support e-discovery, forensic analysis, and compliance initiatives; Mimecast Business Continuity and Sync & Recover, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Web Security service that protects against malicious web activity initiated by user action or malware and blocks access to inappropriate websites based on acceptable use policies. In addition, the company's Cyber Resilience Extensions also comprise Mimecast Secure Messaging, a secure and private channel to share sensitive information; Mimecast Health Care Pack, which prevents breaches and protects against data exfiltration transmissions; and Mimecast Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services. Further, it offers Threat Intelligence Dashboard, which displays cyber threat data specific to an organization by identifying users who pose the greatest cyber risk; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users, as well as engages in data center operations. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

