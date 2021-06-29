Head to Head Analysis: Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) & Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Clover Health Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clover Health Investments and Alignment Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments N/A N/A -$6.74 million N/A N/A Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 4.73 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

Clover Health Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alignment Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments N/A -17.88% -3.19% Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clover Health Investments and Alignment Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 1 2 2 0 2.20 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57

Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus price target of $10.80, indicating a potential downside of 15.63%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Clover Health Investments.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats Clover Health Investments on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

