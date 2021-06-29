HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

OXY stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

