HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $255.58 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.62 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

