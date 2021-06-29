HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

MAXR stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

