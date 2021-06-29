HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $241,000 in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $50,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 31,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 366,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

