HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock opened at $363.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.51 and a twelve month high of $364.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

