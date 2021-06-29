HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,758 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after buying an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

