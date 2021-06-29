Hartree Partners LP Trims Holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Hartree Partners LP trimmed its position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the period. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 1.4% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,838,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $4,200,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $10,842,000.

Shares of DDMXU stock remained flat at $$10.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

