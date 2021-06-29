Hartree Partners LP Takes Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at $352,000.

Shares of ARKIU stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 46,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

