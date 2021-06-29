Hartree Partners LP Purchases New Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth about $486,000.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DHHCU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,655. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.