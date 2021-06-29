Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 500,000 First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSGU. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:FRSGU remained flat at $$10.00 on Tuesday. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.