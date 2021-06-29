Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 29,241 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. 9,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,744. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.54%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

