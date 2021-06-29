Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 150,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $11,399,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $2,976,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $2,550,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $1,981,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $1,984,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of CFVIU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 48,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,529. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.