Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $53,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $66,511,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 231,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $8,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

