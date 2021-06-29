Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,700 shares, a growth of 362.7% from the May 31st total of 108,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

HCDI stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28. Harbor Custom Development has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

