H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

FUL opened at $63.82 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.77.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,402,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $424,668.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,627.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,419 shares of company stock worth $1,860,863. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $16,785,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

