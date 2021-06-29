Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 4.06% of Gyrodyne worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GYRO traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Gyrodyne has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

