Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.35

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.35 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 26487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 5.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.72%. The company had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.