Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,828,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

