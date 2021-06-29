Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

