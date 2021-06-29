Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Garmin by 58.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

