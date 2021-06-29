Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.78 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.38. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $668,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,453,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,821. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,643 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,071. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

