Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Waters by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after buying an additional 171,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $343.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $173.81 and a 1 year high of $349.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.43.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

