Guggenheim Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $170.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NKE opened at $152.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 52-week low of $93.70 and a 52-week high of $154.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

