Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

