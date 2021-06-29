Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,890 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,287,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 46,144 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MQY stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

