Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after acquiring an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $187.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

