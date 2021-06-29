Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,414 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,697,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.