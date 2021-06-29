Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 260,759 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $41,772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

