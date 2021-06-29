Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Fate Therapeutics worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.38. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,577,308. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

