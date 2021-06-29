Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 55,550 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,288,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

